Nearly 205k consumers switch from larger to smaller suppliers

Nearly 205,000 electricity consumers switched from larger to small and mid-tier suppliers last month.

That’s out of a total of more than 560,000 electricity switches that took place in August – up 15% on the same month in 2018.

It also found more than 69,500 switches were from small and mid-tier to larger suppliers, more than 128,000 between larger companies and more than 162,000 between small and mid-tier suppliers.

The figures from last month bring the total number of switches to more than four million so far in 2019, up 11% on the same time last year, when a record 5.8 million customers moved to different suppliers.

Chief Executive Lawrence Slade said: “With over four million customers switching supplier so far this year, it is positive to see that customers remain confident in switching and we are reaping the benefits of increasing competition. And with around 60 suppliers on the market, customers have now more choice and services offered to them than ever before.

“As the weather gets colder in the next coming months, consumers will be using more energy so I’d urge everyone to get in touch with their supplier, or check online, to see if they’re on the best energy deal for them and see what savings could be made.”