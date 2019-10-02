Businesses offered £2.2m to develop affordable urban heat networks

A share of up to £2.2 million is being offered to businesses to develop lower cost district heating networks and water infrastructure in Wales.

Bridgend County Borough Council is launching a Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) competition to identify how innovation in construction and smart technology can be used to cut the capital cost of district heating and water infrastructure.

Projects must improve overall lifetime efficiencies in terms of resource consumption and infrastructure economics.

SBRI enables public procurers to compare alternative potential solution approaches and filter out the best possible solutions the market can deliver to address consumers’ needs.

The funding is available for development contracts in the competition, which may run in two phases – the council will be holding briefing events for potential applicants later this month.

The deadline for applications is 4th November 2019.