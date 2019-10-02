Total Gas & Power have made a commitment to become “the responsible energy major” and playing our part in meeting the energy needs of a growing world population while contributing to address the climate change challenge and providing solutions that meet changing customer expectations.

As one of the largest gas and electricity suppliers to businesses in the UK, we are at the forefront of the energy industry. Our transparent approach and range of products, from fixed or fully flexible supply contracts to on-site generation, enable our customers to maximise their energy efficiency and minimise risk.

We are also delighted to partner with ChargePoint to bring world-leading networked EV charging to the UK.

www.gas-power.total.co.uk