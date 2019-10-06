California and Denmark team up to drive energy efficiency

Despite a distance of 5,343 miles between them, the US state of California and the Scandinavian nation of Denmark will work together to use energy more efficiently.

The Chair of the California Energy Commission, David Hochschild, signed a cooperation agreement on energy efficiency with the Director General of the Danish Energy Agency, Kristoffer Böttzauw.

They said the partnership would initially focus on optimising the use of energy within the food sector but noted it would also focus on energy efficient solutions within other industrial sectors, as well as in buildings and housing.

Denmark already shares wind energy expertise with California – this, along with the new deal, is expected to provide instrumental in reaching the state’s ambitious green targets.

Director General Kristoffer Böttzauw said: “Denmark’s expertise in energy efficiency and renewable energy is accumulated through 40 years’ experience with green transitioning in the Danish energy sector.

“Through knowledge sharing at government and expert level, Denmark can inspire California to increase the energy efficiency, especially in industrial processes.”