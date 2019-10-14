Efficiency & Environment, EXPO 2019 Podcasts, Finance & Markets, TV & Podcasts

Energy Live Expo 2019: Podcast with GAIA’s Haydn Young

He will be speaking at the event on 5th November at the QEII Centre in London

By Jonny Bairstow
Monday 14 October 2019

Rooftop solar panels could be the key to your business cutting costs and slashing emissions… but how to go about getting set up?

Find out at Energy Live Expo on 5th November at the QEII Centre in London, which centres around the theme of ‘Climate Change – Doing our Bit’.

With less than a month to go, ELN spoke to one of the speakers at Expo, GAIA’s Haydn Young, about Project Horizon, which he said was working to bring together end-users, landlords and funders to help install solar infrastructure on commercial assets – you can listen to the podcast to find out more.

For more details about Energy Live Expo, click here. Tickets are free for energy end-users so don’t forget to register.

