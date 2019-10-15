Probably the world’s first paper beer bottle?

Carlsberg has revealed two prototypes for innovative paper beer bottles.

The brewer’s fibre bottle designs are made from sustainably-sourced wood fibres and have an “inner barrier” allowing the bottle to hold beer.

One uses a thin recycled polymer film barrier, while the other relies upon a bio-based polymer film barrier.

Carlsberg initially launched plans for the project back in 2015 to help create a more environmentally-friendly form of packaging for its range of products.

Myriam Shingleton, Vice President Group Development at Carlsberg Group, said: “While we are not completely there yet, the two prototypes are an important step towards realising our ultimate ambition of bringing this breakthrough to market.

“Innovation takes time and we will continue to collaborate with leading experts in order to overcome remaining technical challenges, just as we did with our plastic-reducing Snap Pack.”