Minesto gets splash of EU funding to develop site in France

Minesto has received a splash of EU funding to develop a tidal energy site in France.

The firm has received approval for a grant to help it deploy its technology at the grid-connected Paimpol-Bréhat test site, which is operated by the French energy giant EDF.

As part of a wider EU-funded project called TIGER, it will utilise a grant of approximately €2.4 million (£2.1m) to manufacture, install and operate its DG100 units.

Minesto’s CEO Dr Martin Edlund said: “The delivery of this project is in line with our product commercialisation roadmap. It will position Minesto in continental Europe and strengthen our relationship with one of the world’s largest power companies.

“It will also demonstrate Minesto’s Deep Green technology off the European Atlantic coastline, which is a substantial tidal resource neighbouring many countries, all with the common need to make the transition to renewable energy systems.”