Carex partners with TerraCycle to wash up soap pump waste

Carex has partnered with recycling experts TerraCycle to launch a free recycling programme for hand wash pumps and refill pouches across the UK.

The scheme will allow people to recycle the plastic pumps from Carex, Imperial Leather and Bayley’s of Bond Street hand washes, as well as Carex refill pouches, whilst earning points which can be redeemed as a donation to a non-profit organisation.

Consumers will now be able to recycle these materials by sending them for free to TerraCycle – the plastic waste will then be shredded and melted into pellets which can be remoulded to make new recycled products such as outdoor furniture and watering cans.

Metal springs from the pumps will be smelted for re-use.