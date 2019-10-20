‘Impressive proportion’ of UK universities have electrified their fleet

Despite only 2.53% of all UK cars being electric in 2018, an impressive 14.9% of the vehicles across UK university fleets were electric vehicles (EVs).

That’s according to new data published by LeaseFetcher, which compiled data on the fuel composition of the vehicle fleets of 110 UK universities based on information obtained through Freedom of Information requests.

It notes EV uptake across the UK’s higher education institutions between 2017/18 and 2018/19 increased by 6.5%, with the number of EVs as a percentage of the whole fleet increasing from 14% to 14.9%

It said despite diesel remaining “the clear favourite fuel choice” for university fleets, there are signs of a slow decrease as institutions seek to reduce their carbon footprint and cut energy costs.

The study notes: “Universities are predominantly based in urban areas, which have access to public charging points.

“Additionally, most universities also own land or buildings, which allows them to install their own charging stations.”