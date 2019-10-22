State of Virginia signs renewable deal with Dominion Energy

The state government of Virginia has signed a deal with local utility Dominion Energy for 420MW of renewable power.

The local utility will supply 345MW of solar and 75MW of onshore wind energy to universities, state offices and government facilities.

The clean electricity will be sourced from five plants across the state, including the first onshore wind facility in Virginia and four new solar facilities.

The deal is claimed to be the largest renewable procurement by a US state for its own clean energy needs.

Governor Ralph Northam said: “My administration is committed to combating climate change and advancing the clean energy economy.

“It has been a historic month for renewable energy in the Commonwealth – with this landmark contract, we are continuing to lead by example in cutting emissions, investing in clean energy, and ensuring a healthy world for future generations.”