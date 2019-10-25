US awards $28m to advance wind energy development

The US Government has announced a total of $28 million (£22m) for wind energy research, development and demonstration projects.

While utility-scale onshore wind energy in the US has grown to 96GW, the Department of Energy (DOE) believes significant opportunities for cost reductions remain, especially in offshore wind and distributed wind projects.

The 13 selected projects include testing, demonstration, integration and technical assistance and cover distributed, offshore and onshore wind.

Four projects will receive a total of $6 million (£4.7m) to support rural electric utilities by developing technology to integrate wind with other distributed energy resources and six projects will receive $7 million (£5.5m) to conduct testing in support of innovative offshore wind research and development.

In addition, two offshore wind technology demonstration projects will receive a total of $10 million (£7.8m) and one project has been granted $5 million (£3.9m) to validate manufacturing innovations and demonstrate cost-effective tall tower technology that can overcome transportation constraints.

Daniel R Simmons, DOE’s Assistant Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, said: “These projects will be instrumental in driving down technology costs and increasing consumer options for wind across the United States as part of our comprehensive energy portfolio.”