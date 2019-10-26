New solar plant to give cerebral palsy charity sunny savings of $30k a year

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and Citizens Energy Corporation have announced the successful completion of a 1.4MW solar project for a cerebral palsy charity.

Upstate Cerebral Palsy, which provides support for individuals with special needs and their families, is the sole beneficiary of the 3,600-panel project.

NYSERDA provided almost $300,000 (£234,000) of funding for the facility, which is expected to provide almost all of the charity’s annual electricity consumption and save it more than $30,000 (£23,400) each year.

It is also forecast to reduce emissions by the equivalent of taking 184 cars off the road.

Alicia Barton, President and CEO of NYSERDA, said: “Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, New York has positioned itself as one of the fastest-growing solar markets in the nation and is helping all New Yorkers realise the benefits of clean renewable energy projects like this one serving Upstate Cerebral Palsy.

“We are proud to partner with Citizens Energy and Upstate Cerebral Palsy on their environmental stewardship and commitment to reducing emissions in support of the state’s nation-leading climate and clean energy goals.”