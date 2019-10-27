Uzbekistan commits to tender 900MW of solar power

Uzbekistan has made a commitment to develop up to 900MW of solar power projects through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

It has signed a mandate with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank, for the development of the renewable capacity to meet its target for up to 5GW of solar power by 2030.

Uzbekistan will launch a PPP tender for two solar projects of up to 200MW each, followed by another round for the remaining 500MW of capacity.

The agreement follows the announcement of the winning bidder in the country’s first solar PPP for 100MW earlier this month, which achieved a competitive tariff of $2.7/kWh.

Shukhrat Vafaev, Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, World Bank Group Alternate Governor said: “The first solar PPP has set a benchmark for solar prices in our country. We are confident that with the help of IFC we can replicate this success in the next rounds and again attract high-quality private players to develop and finance these projects.”