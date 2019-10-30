Businesses offered £5m for ‘fast start’ projects to boost energy efficiency

Businesses in the UK are being offered a share of £5 million for “fast start” projects to improve the energy efficiency of foundation industries.

That includes cement, paper, glass, ceramics, metals and bulk chemicals.

The grant from Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), will fund cross-sector and collaborative research and development (R&D) projects aimed at improving the productivity and competitiveness of the sectors’ companies and supply chains and encourage them to stay in the UK.

Projects will be cross-sector, collaborative, fast start, short duration and industrial R&D and can focus on any part of the manufacturing process, including feedstock inputs, production and material product development.

They must focus on fuel switching or technologies for the capture of emissions, such as carbon capture and storage (CCS).

The competition is open for applications and closes on 5th February 2020.