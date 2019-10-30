Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

Mitsui sells stake in Canadian renewable portfolio

The renewable branch of the Japanese trading giant held a 30% stake in the 679MW package of wind and solar assets

By Jonny Bairstow
Wednesday 30 October 2019
Image: Shutterstock

Mitsui & Co’s renewables business has sold its 30% stake in a 679MW portfolio of Canadian wind and solar infrastructure.

Canadian infrastructure management firm Axium will acquire the assets from MIT Renewables Inc – the portfolio is made up of 12 facilities spread across Ontario and British Columbia.

The firms say the portfolio is worth around CAD$1.9 billion (£1.13bn) and note Engie Canada Inc is also invested in the portfolio.

This transaction is expected to complete in March 2020 after regulatory approval.

