Energy sector steps towards better mental wellbeing with EnergyMind

The energy sector is taking a step towards better mental wellbeing with the upcoming launch of EnergyMind.

The new charity is dedicated to creating a positive culture around the issue of mental health and hopes to change perceptions surrounding the topic in many of the industry’s workplaces.

Founder Mark Knights says improving awareness and increasing the amount of help available would allow the whole sector to operate more effectively and believes the beneficial effects would be significant for everyone involved.

He told ELN that if work-related stress isn’t properly dealt with, it can build up and lead to more serious mental health issues such as anxiety or depression.

By ensuring professionals have the support they need to manage stress, the charity aims to reduce the number of working days lost to stress-related illnesses, which totalled a massive 15 million days in 2017/18.

With the industry’s help, EnergyMind is already working towards a happier and healthier future for energy – check out the website for more information on how to get involved.