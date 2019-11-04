Haven Power helps climbing centre ascend to renewable heights

Haven Power is helping a local climbing centre reach its sustainability targets by supplying it with renewable energy.

Clip ‘n Climb Ipswich aims to promote healthy living and using resources from sustainable sources.

It is now in discussions with the supplier regarding further sustainable solutions for the future, such as installing battery storage solutions and electric vehicle charge points for customers.

Josh Davey, Director at Clip ‘n Climb, said: “Haven Power supports our values of becoming more sustainable, reducing our impact on the environment and setting a good example to the local community.

“They made sure that we were on the most efficient energy contract and even helped us with our feed-in-tariff application for exporting our own solar power back to the grid when we have excess supply.”