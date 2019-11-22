Vogue publisher pledges to ‘inspire climate action’ in the fashion industry

Vogue publisher Condé Nast has become the first media company to join the UN’s Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Change.

It has committed to drive higher standards and “inspire” action in the fashion industry to address the world’s most critical issue of climate change.

It will work with industry partners to influence consumers’ behaviours by promoting the reuse of clothes, sustainable fashion, innovative materials and technologies which can help to mitigate the environmental impact of fashion.

Condé Nast will also use the influence of its brands, reaching more than one billion people around the world to help step up climate action through its own operations and the fashion and media industries.

In addition, it has pledged to lead by example to assess, disclose and minimise its environmental footprint, with the aim of publishing its first assessment report in early 2020 and outline a roadmap for a global sustainability plan including setting targets for its use of single-use plastic and greenhouse gases.

Wolfgang Blau, Chief Operating Officer & President, International, Condé Nast said: “We recognise that climate change is the defining issue of our time and pledge to lead by example in how the company operates and use our influence to inspire communities around the world to take action.

“We understand and accept our responsibility to drive global climate action throughout the fashion sector and across our publishing operations to inspire positive change for a safer planet and more sustainable future.”

Patricia Espinosa, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary welcomed the commitment, adding: “As a global media company, their engagement will be very valuable to disseminate information about the sustainability efforts and achievements of the fashion industry as well as informing the world about the need for wider and accelerated climate action.”