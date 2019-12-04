Nokia to smarten up Finnish power grid to better support renewables

Nokia has been tasked with supporting the digital transformation of Finland’s electrical grid to enable better integration of renewable energy sources.

It is installing a “mission-critical” internet protocol/multi-protocol label switching (IP/MPLS) network that will enable transmission system operator Fingrid to digitalise and automate the management of the national power grid.

Fingrid will use the network to operate 120 high-voltage substations and control 14,600km of power transmission across the country, with the new smart grid expected to seamlessly integrate the growing adoption of variable distributed energy resources such as wind, solar and micro-generation using bioenergy.

Kari Suominen, Head of ICT for Fingrid said: “We are committed to realising the potential of renewable energy generation and are embarking on an ambitious transformation of our national grid to make it smarter and more flexible.

“Nokia’s IP/MPLS solution plays an important role in the digital transformation of our distributed energy resource management by providing us with a reliable, secure and agile communications system that has the potential to support all of our power management needs.”

The project is being developed in partnership with NetNordic, a longstanding Nokia channel partner.