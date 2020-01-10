As one of the largest gas and electricity suppliers to businesses in the UK, Total Gas & Power is at the forefront of the energy industry. Its transparent approach and range of products, from fixed or fully flexible supply contracts to on-site generation, enables its customers to maximise their energy efficiency and minimise risk. Crucial to its success, and the satisfaction of customers, is the relationship it has with consultants. Total Gas & Power is recognised as the most recommended I&C supplier by consultants (TPI Opinion Survey – Cornwall Insight Oct 2019).

The company is not just a supplier though. It has made a global commitment to become the responsible energy major and plays its part in meeting the energy needs of a growing world population while contributing to address the climate change challenge and providing solutions that meet changing customer expectations.

Total Gas & Power is also delighted to partner with ChargePoint to bring world-leading networked EV charging to the UK.

www.gas-power.total.co.uk