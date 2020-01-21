Government doubles funding for on-street EV charge points

The government has announced it will double the funding to install more charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) on residential streets next year.

It is increasing the funding to £10 million, which could support the installation of an additional 3,600 charge points across the UK and make charging at home and overnight easier for those without an off-street parking space.

For the first time, the government is looking at how to make information about all public charging points, including locations and power ratings, openly available in a standard format.

The Department of Transport will explore how real-time information could be published, showing whether charging points are in working order and in use, which could be used by developers and incorporated into sat navs and route mapping apps.

The government and industry have supported the installation of more than 24,000 publicly available charge points, with the UK home to one of the largest networks in Europe.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We want to make electric cars the new normal and ensuring drivers have convenient places to charge is key to that.

“By doubling funding again for charge points on streets where people live and opening up data, we are helping drivers easily locate and use affordable, reliable charge points whether at home or on the road.”

Last year, the government announced all operators of new EV charging points that are rapid and higher powered must ensure drivers are offered pay as you go debit or credit card payment options by 2020.