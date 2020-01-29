EU bank lends £200m for nearly-zero energy buildings in Sweden

A loan worth SEK2.5 billion (£200m) has been agreed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support the construction of nearly-zero energy buildings in Sweden.

Swedish property company Wallenstam will use the financing for sustainable affordable housing projects across the country.

The financing agreement follows the ground-breaking of the ‘Väven’ project yesterday, which will consist of 116 rental homes and is one of the projects under the financing agreement.

The EIB’s goal of providing the financing is to support the construction of rental property to reduce the current housing shortage in Sweden’s largest cities, however, as required by the Bank, all new constructions must meet the nearly-zero energy building standard.

Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission Executive Vice-President, responsible for An Economy that Works for People, said: “For Europe to transition to a climate-neutral economy, there is a huge need for investments in making our buildings seriously energy efficient.

“By using the EU budget guarantee to support this project with Wallenstam in Sweden, we are putting sustainability at the heart of how we invest EU taxpayers’ money. The fact that the project is for affordable housing makes it doubly important.”