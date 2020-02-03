Pandora is crystal clear about 2025 carbon neutral goal

Danish jewellery brand Pandora has made a commitment to go carbon neutral within the next five years.

It has pledged to reduce emissions in its full value chain – including crafting facilities, owned and operated stores, distribution sites as well as offices – by joining the Science Based Targets initiative, setting greenhouse gas emission reduction targets in line with climate science.

Pandora has also set a target to source 100% renewable electricity at its two crafting facilities in Thailand.

In the long term, the company plans to increase its own production of solar power – currently providing 3% of the facilities’ electricity – and engage directly in developing renewable energy projects, for example, through power purchase agreements (PPAs).

It will also introduce a policy for purchasing green electricity for its stores and buy carbon offsets for the remaining unavoidable emissions, estimated at less than 5% of total emissions.

Pandora said it primarily uses recycled materials and man-made stones, which are said to have significantly lower environmental footprints than mined metals and stones.

CEO Alexander Lacik added: “Addressing climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today and as a large global company we have an obligation to contribute to the necessary solutions.

“Responsible business practices such as recycling of materials and waste have always been part of Pandora’s way of operating and we now commit to ambitious targets to reduce our carbon emissions and help drive sustainability in the jewellery industry.”