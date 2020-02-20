New US water recycling project ‘will provide 32% of a city’s total water supply’

A new water recycling project that will provide three to five million gallons per day or more than 32% of the city’s water supply have been announced by local authorities of Oceanside, northern city in San Diego County.

The goal of the project, which will use an advanced technology to replicate and accelerate the natural process of water filtration, is to create a new local source of high-quality drinking water that is clean, safe, drought-proof and environmentally sound.

The $67 million (£52m) project will source recycled water from the City’s San Luis Rey Water Reclamation Facility.

Cari Dale, Water Utilities Director, City of Oceanside said: “Pyre Water Oceanside will safeguard against drought, reduce our dependence on increasingly expensive imported water, provide an environmentally friendly alternative to transporting water and create an exceptionally pure drinking water supply.”

The system is set to be completed by the end of 2021 but won’t be delivered to home taps until 2022.