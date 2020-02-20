Nearly 450,000 customers switched energy supplier in January

Nearly 450,000 customers moved to a new energy supplier last month.

That’s according to Energy UK’s latest electricity switching figures, which reveal this is up 17% compared with January last year, when 382,665 people made the switch.

Small and mid-tier suppliers saw a net gain of 81,845, making up 18% of all switches, as customers transitioned away from bigger firms.

Audrey Gallacher, Energy UK’s Interim Chief Executive, said: “January has traditionally been a slow month for switching so a figure of nearly 450,000 customers shows that momentum is continuing following a record 2019.

“On average, there were 12 switches every minute last year and it’s encouraging to see more and more customers getting in the habit of saving money by looking for the best deals available from nearly 60 suppliers on the market – not forgetting the many more on top of these figures who have moved to different tariffs with their existing supplier.”