Good Energy partners with Engenie to speed up EV charging in the UK

Good Energy has sealed a deal with Engenie to support the UK’s charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs).

It is estimated that there could be up to 11 million EVs on UK roads by 2030, up from 265,000 plug-in cars today – to support them, Engenie, a public charging network EV installer aims to install 2,000 rapid chargers in the UK by 2024, supported by a recent £35 million funding.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Engenie, said: “We understand that there is no one‐size fits all approach and that different businesses require different types of charging infrastructure, riven by what their customers truly need.

“Our partnership with Good Energy will make it as convenient as possible for businesses, landlords and local authorities to realise the benefits of EVs and EV charging infrastructure and support the transition to a low carbon future.”