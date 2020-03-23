Welsh Water asks customers not to flush wet wipes amid Coronavirus pandemic

Welsh Water is urging its consumers not to flush wet wipes or kitchen roll down their toilets if they have been affected by a toilet paper shortage during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The warning comes amid reports of shortages of toilet paper in shops, which may lead to higher sales of non-flushable alternatives like wet wipes or kitchen roll, which can cause problems such as ‘fatbergs’ if flushed.

Welsh Water’s Managing Director, Steve Wilson said: “While we encourage everyone to practice good hygiene to protect against coronavirus, wet wipes and kitchen roll can be hugely damaging to our sewers.

“Throwing these items away in the bin instead of flushing them will reduce the number of blockages and the risk of flooding to homes, businesses and the environment during what is likely to be a difficult time for many people. It’s too early to say what impact the outbreak has had on our sewers but, as always, we’d urge everyone to only flush the 3Ps – pee, poo and paper – to help avoid problems.”