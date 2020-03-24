Smart meters – the future of energy, misunderstood

With the Government targeting net zero carbon emissions by 2050, businesses and consumers will need to play their part in helping to tackle climate change. Smart meters are a key element of the transition in energy usage that’s needed to make this happen – and yet they’re misunderstood outside of the energy industry.

Unfortunately, since the introduction of smart meters almost 10 years ago, ineffective communications and unhelpful media stories have compounded rather than countered this situation. The result is that many businesses and consumers remain largely disengaged. Even more worryingly, the country has missed a decade of opportunities when it could have been using energy more wisely and potentially saving money as well as the planet. The reality is that smart meters are delivering benefits to businesses and consumers today and will form the backbone for the smart grid of the future. Put another way, they’re here to stay – so it makes sense to understand why they matter and what they can do for your organisation.

Here are the facts…

To help put the record straight, we’ve put together a series of useful videos and downloadable documents to help you make an informed choice about why you should install a smart meter:

Great Britain’s Energy Revolution

Britain is in the midst of an “energy (r)evolution”. The digitisation of the country’s electricity Grid is just around the corner, but what will this mean for businesses and other consumers? The Economist recently published a short documentary that powerfully illustrates why anonymised data from smart meters is needed to help reimagine the UK’s energy network. Learn how this will benefit your businesses by watching the video here:

Great Britain’s Energy (R)evolution – Great Britain’s Energy (R)evolution The renewables era could be the most challenging revolution to date. It requires rebuilding our entire energy network-integrating green energy from offshore wind, to solar panels on people’s homes, and managing their intermittency with anonymised data from smart meters, so we can continue to enjoy the benefits that stable power supplies have brought us.

What are the benefits of smart meters and the Smart Grid?

Smart meter technology is set to revolutionise the way we manage our energy. The emerging Smart Grid will be more localised and responsive than the existing network, reducing inefficiencies and allowing us all to achieve a better use of energy. To learn more, watch this informative video from Smart Energy GB:

How do smart meters work?

If smart meters are new to your business, you’ll probably want to know how they work. As with older traditional energy meters, smart meters measure the amount of electricity and gas you consume. But they also show you how much energy you’re using, and then automatically and securely send regular meter readings to your energy supplier. This approach takes away the inconvenience of manual or estimated readings and ensures that all your bills are accurate. To find out more about how an energy meter works, watch this helpful video from Smart Energy GB:

How are smart meters installed?

Getting your new smart meter installed is both quick and easy and is done at a time best suited to you and your business. They only take an hour to install, and when completed, the engineer will give you a step-by-step walk-through of how to use it.

For more information about getting a smart meter installed, watch this video from Smart energy GB:

Can I switch energy supplier with a smart meter?

A common misunderstanding among businesses is that having a smart meter restricts your ability to switch supplier – should you ever choose to do so. While this may have been true a few years ago, it’s not so today.

There are two types of smart meter – SMETS1 (the first kind to be installed in the UK) and SMETS2. These latest generation meters are the ones being installed by most suppliers today – and Haven Power has only ever installed SMETS2 meters. Businesses with older SMETS1 meters may experience a temporary loss of some smart functionality if they decide to switch supplier. However, these meters will be remotely upgraded in time – bringing them into line with the SMETS2 meters currently being installed.

So, whatever your meter type, you’ll be able to switch supplier as many times as you need to.

Here’s another helpful video from Smart Energy GB, that walks you through everything you need to know:

Still got questions?

To help, ‘The Campaign For A Smarter Britain’ have put together a useful ‘smart meter myth busting’ leaflet for you to read and download. This comprehensive Q & A guide answers other common questions like: Are smart meters compulsory? Will smart meters save me money? Is my smart meter data secure?

To find out more click here.

This is a promoted article.