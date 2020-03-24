Oxford postpones zero emission zone launch due to coronavirus

Oxford City Council and Oxfordshire County Council have announced they are delaying the launch of the city-centre’s Zero Emission Zone (ZEZ) in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

It says the ZEZ forms part of the Oxford City’s climate emergency plan, which is headlined by the local authority’s commitment to net-zero operations by the end of 2020 and a net zero city region by 2030.

In a statement Oxford City Council, said: “However, amid the current situation with coronavirus with government acknowledging an economic crisis, both councils recognise that businesses and residents across the city, including those in the Red Zone, need to focus all of their attention on managing the current and potential impacts on their trade and way of life.

“The councils have therefore decided that during this period of uncertainty, businesses should not be expected to devote time to the detailed logistical planning required for the Oxford ZEZ.

“Therefore, the current plan to launch the Red Zone for the Oxford Zero Emission Zone in December 2020 is now postponed. We will be closing the current formal consultation on the Red Zone but responses submitted so far will be read and saved. The councils plan to resume the consultation in late 2020 and a view to implement the scheme in the Summer of 2021.”