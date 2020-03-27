Public transport, walking and cycling ‘need to become primary forms of travel’

Public transport, walking and cycling need to become the UK’s primary forms of transport in order to tackle climate change and reach net zero by 2050.

That’s the suggestion from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who said: “Public transport and active travel will be the natural first choice for our daily activities. We will use our cars less and be able to rely on a convenient, cost-effective and coherent public transport network.”

He noted all road vehicles, including motorcycles, buses, cars and trucks, will have to become zero emission, emphasising that technological advances such as new modes of transport and mobility innovation will “change the way vehicles are used”.

Speaking in the foreword to the government’s newly-published ‘De-Carbonising Transport’ consultation, he also said goods will be delivered “through an integrated, efficient and sustainable delivery system” and stressed changes and leadership at a local level will “make an important contribution to reducing national greenhouse gas emissions”.

Mr Shapps said the UK will become an internationally-recognised leader in sustainable technologies and clean transport innovations, adding that the nation will lead the global development of sustainable biofuels, hybrid and electric aircraft on the journey towards net zero by 2050.