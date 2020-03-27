India breathes ‘cleanest air’ during one-day coronavirus curfew

On March 22nd, India was put on a one-day-long nationwide curfew in an attempt the flatten the coronavirus curve – it saw the lowest average PM2.5 and PM10 levels on record during this period.

Stating that air pollution levels across the world are plummeting as an unintended result of measures against the Covid-19 outbreak, the Centre for research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said: “This should not be seen as a “silver lining” but it does show how normalised the massive death toll from air pollution has become.

“Once the Covid-19 crisis is over, there are far more effective ways for governments to address air pollution than shutting down large parts of the economy, such as enforcing emissions standards for large polluters.”

The report further revealed that the pollution levels in the south-Asian nation have been decreasing noticeably since the economy started to cool down since early 2019.

The report stated: “While air pollution levels in individual cities can vary a lot depending on weather conditions, national-average levels across a landmass of thousands of kilometers are less affected by the vagaries of winds and rains.

“The national average levels do drop lower in the summer, when average wind speeds are higher and there is more atmospheric mixing, but last Sunday’s reading is the lowest seasonally-adjusted level on record.”

India is now on a 21-day lockdown that started on the 24th of March.