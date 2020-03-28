Tata Power announces expansion of solar assets to 90 Indian cities

Indian integrated power firm Tata Power has announced plans to expand its rooftop solar service to as many as 90 cities across the nation.

The company stated rooftop solar (RTS) installations are gaining grid parity in many residential sectors of India – CEO and Managing Director Praveen Sinha said: “Solar rooftops not only offer an economical and clean alternative to conventional energy sources but also deliver reliability.

“With the increased adoption of RTS by consumers, we are confident that our solar rooftop solutions will play a big role in improving energy access across the country, in both urban and rural parts.”

Tata Power has already deployed over 375MW of rooftop projects across Indian states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.