New waste-to-energy facility ‘to power 70,000 homes in the UK’

Investment firm Low Carbon has announced a new waste-to-energy facility in West Bromwich, UK.

The Kelvin Energy Recovery Facility will utilise 395,000 tonnes of household and business waste a year and will boast a capacity of 49.9MW.

The project is expected to power up to 70,000 UK homes and will be jointly developed and operated by Low Carbon, Verus Energy Limited and Wheelabrator Technologies.

Investment Director at Low Carbon, Noel-Johnson, said: “This facility will harness non-recyclable waste as a sustainable energy resource, creating local jobs and local energy supply for the West Midlands region.”