How did the Queen’s coronavirus address affect the National Grid?

The Queen’s special televised address to the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic, which marked the fifth such speech of her 68-year reign, caused power demand across the UK to soar.

That’s according to National Grid ESO, which tweeted: “Her Majesty the Queen gave Great Britain a lift yesterday evening with her address to the nation. Our control room saw a lift in demand, too – an approximately 600MW TV pick-up in the moments after the address (that’s equivalent to 190,000 ovens at once).

“Demand drops before the Queen’s speech (we are stopping what we are doing to watch), then pick-ups dramatically afterwards as we collectively resume where we left off.

“In coming weeks, with more of us at home, we will likely see the return of the pick-up effect, which has lessened in recent years because of on-demand TV.”