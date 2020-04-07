OVO introduces £50m coronavirus support scheme

OVO has launched a £50 million hardship scheme for its existing customers who are facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Eligible customers will be able to receive this support from Wednesday 8th April 2020.

OVO customers who want to apply, need to contact customer services directly for either emergency top-up credit or temporary payment reductions to their monthly payments and if the application is approved support will then be made available for an initial period of up to three months.

The UK’s largest independent energy supplier is urging only those customers with real and immediate need to apply, as this will ensure the credit can be made available as quickly as possible together with a plan to pay it back over a manageable period.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, OVO CEO and Founder, said: “This hardship scheme will provide some immediate support for those most impacted by coronavirus.

“OVO is also working with other energy companies and Ofgem to develop a sustainable long-term position for all customers. This plan will take some time to put into action. In the meantime, we are doing what we can to give reassurance and support to our customers.

“It is essential we find a way to keep the lights on in every home in Britain in the coming months.”