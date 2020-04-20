Capstone Turbine to launch innovative animal waste biogas project in Japan

Capstone Turbine has announced its first 800kW order for a new and innovative biogas project in Japan.

The project will utilise organic biomass in the form of agricultural and animal waste to generate clean and efficient energy for the Biokurasix Handa biogas power generation facility.

The biogas-fueled 800kW microturbine will be installed in grid connect mode, which enables the facility to operate with the utility grid in a load sharing capacity.

The facility will produce biogas by using a digester to process the organic biomass coming from the city of Handa. The microturbine energy system will take this renewable fuel and provide power to the facility, ensuring complete management of the waste cycle.

Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine Corporation, said: “Prior to the Fukushima nuclear accident, power generation in Japan was dominated by nuclear and fossil fuels.

“However, since Fukushima, Japan has been striving to expand its renewable energy generation capacity to reduce its dependency on fossil fuels. Japan has one of the largest biogas markets globally and the government aims to double generation by 2030.”

The completion of the project is scheduled for 2021.