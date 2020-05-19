British and Dutch investors snap up German offshore windfarm

British and Dutch investors have acquired a wind farm off the German coast.

British investment trust The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) and Dutch pension investor APG have together acquired a 100% stake in the 396MW Merkur Offshore wind farm.

Located in the German North Sea, the wind farm has 66 offshore wind turbines of 6MW capacity each – following the sale, TRIG now owns a 36% share of the offshore wind farm, while APG owns the remaining 64%.

The wind project is estimated to generate 1,750GWh of energy per year, enough to power as many as 500,000 homes in the region.