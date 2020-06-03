Latest Drax Electric Insights Report shows drastic power consumption change in the first quarter of 2020.

Right now, Great Britain’s electricity system is changing at a rapid pace. With pressures to decarbonise, replace old technologies with new, lower carbon ones and all while keeping costs as low as possible.

For public and businesses alike, in order to understand these changes, we require a better understanding of the electricity system itself. But with hundreds of sources of information on UK generation and demand, it can often be a harder job than once thought. Electric Insights aims to simplify this task.

What is Electric Insights?

Electric Insights provides data visualisations and analysis of supply and demand, price and the environmental impact of Great Britain’s electricity. Established by Drax Group, it helps to inform and enlighten this ongoing debate on Britain’s electricity. Using only publicly available data, it’s an independent and transparent analysis compiled by academic researchers.

The website gives an overview of current electricity demand, price and carbon emissions, as well as what sources are powering Great Britain.

You can explore the data further with the full Electric Insights dashboard. Here, you can see historical data back to 2009, and toggle with options to present the data you’re most interested in viewing.

For more on this, and to read the latest Electric Insights report click here.

This is a promoted article.