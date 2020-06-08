EIB backs energy efficiency of Ukrainian public buildings with €300m loan

Public buildings in Ukraine have secured a €300 million (£266m) boost from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to help them become more energy-efficient.

The project will increase energy efficiency in 1,000 public buildings, mainly kindergartens, hospitals and schools.

The programme will include the installation of advanced energy-efficient equipment, meters and control systems as well as the upgrade of heating, ventilation and lighting systems.

The project is expected to save more than one million tonnes of carbon dioxide and benefit two and a half million people across the country.

Jean-Eric de Zagon, Head of the EIB Representation in Ukraine, commented: “The project will improve the living conditions of Ukrainians, lead to significant energy savings with positive impacts on climate change and reduce heating costs and Ukraine’s dependency on energy imports.”