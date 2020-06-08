Hinkley Point C nuclear project completes second reactor base

The Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant in England has completed construction of its second reactor base.

The 49,000-tonne reactor has been completed in record time, meeting its deadline set four years ago – the first reactor base was completed in June, last year.

The power station in Somerset, South West England will generate reliable, low carbon electricity to aid the UK’s efforts to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

Construction was monitored and performed keeping social distancing and hygiene standards in check, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ofgem recently confirmed its decision to cut the proposed cost of the new Hinkley Point C grid link by £60 million.