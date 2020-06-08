Tim Hipperson has worked in the energy industry since 2001. In 2018 he established Hipperson Consulting Ltd, working as an independent consultant with a single vision; to support Industry and Government to drive better outcomes for Energy Consumers.

Tim’s experience allows him to occupy a unique position in the energy market having an historic proven track record in commercial B2C and B2B activities as well as regulatory governance. As Hipperson Consulting he has provided consultancy services, training, secretariat services and bespoke support services across the energy value chain.

Recent impacts include the development, mobilisation and contract structuring of an added value service set to complement a consultancies core business offering, including the development of robust governance arrangements to meet regulatory expectations, improving revenues and customer retention. The creation of the business plan and contractual arrangements for an energy consultancies expansion into Europe (Germany, France, Belgium and The Netherlands) working inline with revenue expectations, EBITDA and cash expectations. The creation and management of the National Revenue Protection Scheme supporting suppliers in tackling energy theft, improving suppliers investigation to theft identified percentage.

Specialities:

Go to market strategies

Gas and Electricity Market Training

Market Understanding (how policy and legislation will affect your business)