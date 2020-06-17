Industry Round-up

Triton Knoll wind farm on track to generate power by 2021

The wind project has successfully installed the second Offshore Substation Platform, which will be used to transfer low carbon energy to the shore

Wednesday 17 June 2020
Wind turbine
Image: Shutterstock

The UK’s Triton Knoll wind farm is on track to start generating power by 2021.

The facility has successfully installed the Offshore Substation Platform (OSP) East, one out of the two OSPs that will transmit low carbon energy to the shore.

The low carbon energy will be transported via 50-kilometre-long subsea export cables.

The wind farm consists of 90 wind turbines and could generate enough clean energy to cover the demand of more than 80,000 UK homes – it forms part of the UK’s efforts to decarbonise its energy supply chain.

