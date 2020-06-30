Consortium of 15 companies launches Clean Energy Hub for nuclear restart at Moorside

A total of 15 major companies which support clean energy programmes have come together to develop plans for a Clean Energy Hub based at Moorside in Cumbria.

The Moorside Hub, which includes French energy giant EDF, British engineering company Atkins and nuclear services firm Cavendish Nuclear, aims to promote the proposal of nuclear projects.

These include a new 3.2GW UK EPR power station, small modular reactors (SMRs) and advanced modular reactors.

By linking the nuclear plants to other energy technologies, such as renewables and green hydrogen, the members of the consortium plan to create an integrated Clean Energy Hub for the North West.

Trudy Harrison, Member of Parliament for Copeland, said: “I am really excited to welcome the engagement of the nuclear supply chain at this critical stage and want to thank everyone in industry and community leadership roles who have been instrumental thus far.”

Ivan Baldwin, Chair, Britain’s Energy Coast Business Cluster, commented: “Britain’s Energy Coast Business Cluster is where the energy sector meets local business in the North West and we welcome the engagement of EDF and its consortia with their ambitious proposal for Moorside.”

Councillor David Moore, Nuclear Portfolio Holder for Copeland Borough Council, said: “We firmly believe that nuclear technologies have a key role to play in our clean energy future and our communities have a long history of pioneering clean energy technologies.”