E.ON and thyssenkrupp bring hydrogen to the electric market

Energy supplier E.ON and the German industrial engineering and steel production conglomerate thyssenkrupp will make hydrogen available to the wholesale power market by pooling the 600MW collective output of 150 electrolysis plants in Germany and the UK.

The plants can now be linked to the electricity market in Germany though E.ON’s virtual power plant, which connects mostly industrial producers as well as bulk purchasers of energy and controls the generation and consumption of these customers according to the current network load.

The utility says the plant will shut down hydrogen at times of higher demand, freeing up electricity on the grid, and will raise hydrogen production if there is surplus power.

Stefan Hakansson, Global Director City Energy Solutions, CEO E.ON Business Solutions, said: “The cooperation with thyssenkrupp follows our principle that the conversion of industry to clean energy must be essentially economical. With our expertise in all aspects of the energy market, we are also succeeding in breaking down a barrier to the sensible use of hydrogen to generate electricity.”

Christoph Noeres, Head of Energy Storage & Hydrogen at thyssenkrupp: “We have achieved another important goal. Previous tests had already shown that our electrolysis plants produce green hydrogen with high efficiencies.

“At the same time, the plants are responsive and flexible enough to participate in the balancing energy market. Our plants thus make a decisive contribution to a stable power supply and at the same time, make a significant contribution to the economic efficiency of green hydrogen.”