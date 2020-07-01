Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Norfolk County Council to approve waste-to-energy project to save £2m every year

The local authority estimates the proposed project could save 47,000 tonnes of CO2 annually

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 1 July 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Norfolk County Council is set to approve a new waste-to-energy project, which could save £2 million every year.

The local authority will award waste management company Veolia a six-year contract worth £102 million to treat 108,000 tonnes of waste, a development which is expected to slash 47,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide in the area.

Once approved by the cabinet, the county’s rubbish will be sent to Veolia’s waste-to-energy incinerator at Kemsley in Kent, before a new site is opened in Stewartby in Bedfordshire in late 2021.

The new contract aims to achieve significant carbon savings compared to landfill by burning rubbish to generate energy.

Councillor Andy Grant, Cabinet Member for Environment and Waste, said: “This deal is a win-win for taxpayers and the environment, saving £2 million and 47,000 tonnes of carbon per year, by avoiding the need to dump waste in landfill sites.”

