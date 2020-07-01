Rental e-scooters will be allowed in UK streets from Saturday

Rental e-scooters will be made legal and allowed on roads and in cycle lanes in the UK from this Saturday.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has set out new rules about the e-scooter use during the trial period, including a speed limit of 15.5 miles per hour, an increase in the permitted vehicle weight from 35kg to 55kg and a ban on their use on pavements and motorways.

Riders who participate in new council pilots must be aged at least 16, will need to have a provisional car, motorcycle or moped licence and will be urged to wear a helmet.

Under the new rules, local authorities in England, Scotland and Wales can run 12-month e-scooter trials.

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said: “As we emerge from lockdown, we have a unique opportunity in transport to build back in a greener, more sustainable way that could lead to cleaner air and healthier communities across Great Britain.

“E-scooters may offer the potential for convenient, clean and cost-effective travel that may also help ease the burden on the transport network, provide another green alternative to get around and allow for social distancing. The trials will allow us to test whether they do these things.”

Privately owned e-scooters remain illegal on roads.