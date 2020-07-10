All that glitters is not gold

The carbon conundrum is causing consternation! We look at challenges carbon is causing power markets and pricing.

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

Why is carbon a problem?

Are fundamentals relevant?

What about UK and international energy demand and its impact, considering some phased return of economic activity?

Is the market broken and will political motivation address the carbon challenge to markets, or use it for partisan gain?

Other commodities and their influence on UK gas and power prices

This is a promoted article.