TELCA 2020 officially launches today!

It’s been a difficult year but your favourite energy sector awards show can’t be stopped… we have revamped the format in 2020 and it’s still going to be a fantastic place to catch up with everything that’s going on in the sector and make new contacts from across the industry.

The winners will be announced at a special online ceremony to be held in early December – but first, let me explain a little about the new process.

We will be recording TPI interviews in August and September, where entrants will all answer the same set of questions, which will be sent across in advance. This will ensure that there is a level playing field for all of you.

Our judges will then assess these answers against a set of criteria and produce a shortlist of ten contenders for each award. All interviews are confidential and judges will be under NDA.

Shortlists will be declared in November, ahead of the virtual event taking place the following month.

The results of the TPI interviews won’t go to waste either – they will be collated into an insightful and information-packed document about the behaviours and attitudes in the TPI industry. This anonymised TELCA Report will then be made available to sponsors, TPIs and industry leaders.

The categories are as follows:

Consultancy of the Year

Most Trusted Consultancy – Large

Most Trusted Consultancy – SME

Best Customer Service – Large

Best Customer Service – SME

Best Business Solution – Technology

Best Business Solution – Innovation

Net Zero Leaders

Diversity Pioneers

The Wellbeing Award

If you would like to be involved, please email [email protected] to book an interview for August/September.

Energy Live News Editor Sumit Bose said: “The award-winning TELCA is back to benchmark the TPI industry and we urge every single one of you to get involved.

“The wider energy is changing at a faster rate than ever before and the demands of the new net zero world mean consultants will need to respond in a different way… here’s your chance.”