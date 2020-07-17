Environment Agency consults on Sizewell C new-build nuclear proposals at site in Suffolk

EDF’s Sizewell C company has proposed the construction of a new-build nuclear facility at its site in Suffolk.

In response, the Environment Agency has launched a consultation to gather feedback from the community and national stakeholders regarding applications for three environmental permits required for the operation of the proposed power plant, which would be located next to the existing Sizewell B buildings.

These three permits were submitted to the Environment Agency last month and cover the controls that would need to be implemented to ensure high standards of environmental protection during the disposal and discharges of radioactive wastes, the operation of standby power supply systems using diesel generators and the discharges of cooling water and liquid effluent into the North Sea.

The consultation on the application will run from 6th July 2020 for 12 weeks, after which time the Environment Agency must decide whether to grant or refuse the issue of the permits.

The Environment Agency’s Nuclear New Build Project Manager, Simon Barlow, said: “These applications represent the culmination of 10 years of pre-application discussions with EDF SZC Co. We welcome people’s views on these permit applications and will carefully consider their comments before we progress to the next stage of our decision-making process.

“As these applications relate to the disposal and discharge of radioactive waste; operation of standby power supply systems using diesel generators; and discharges of cooling water and liquid effluent into the North Sea they will all have implications for the environment and should be rigorously examined – hence our consultation.”