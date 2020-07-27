EDF denies increasing role of China’s CGN at Hinkley nuclear plant

EDF has denied allegations that the role of China General Nuclear (CGN) is increasing at the Hinkley Point C nuclear project in Somerset.

It dismissed the claims made in the Sunday Telegraph story, which alleges the Chinese state energy company is “more closely involved” in the project than what was previously disclosed.

In 2016, it was confirmed CGN would be a financial partner with a 33.5% stake in Hinkley Point C, alongside France’s EDF.

The Sunday Telegraph alleges it found “conflicting statements from the Chinese and French” over the number of Chinese workers on the site.

However, EDF has dismissed the claims as “untrue”, insisting the majority of the workforce and supply chain at Hinkley Point C is British.

The company said in a statement: “Hinkley Point C is a European designed nuclear reactor – being built with experience and innovation from similar reactors around the world, including the reactors built by EDF, Framatome and CGN at Taishan. This co-operation has always been made public.

“The majority of the workforce and supply chain at Hinkley Point C is British. British engineers benefit from more than 60 years of experience in building and operating nuclear plants and the UK supply chain is driving innovation and improvements in the plant’s construction.

“There are around 30 CGN workers employed in the UK project team out of a total of around 6,000 people.”

EDF added “at no stage did anyone on the project suggest lifting a structure over workers, nor has there been any disagreement over the approach to be taken to the dome lift”.